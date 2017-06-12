Take a look at all 14 of the Callaway clubs used by the FedEx St. Jude winner Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger What’s In The Bag?

Daniel Berger successfully defended the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis Tennessee for his second PGA Tour title.

The 23-year-old began the day three off the lead but a flawless 66 was enough for a one shot victory over Charl Schwartzel and Whee Kim.

“I played really great through the first couple days but I didn’t make as many putts,” Berger said.

“Then the last couple days they just started to fall and that was the big difference.”

Berger was rolling them in using an Odyssey 2-ball prototype putter, seen below.

The Callaway ambassador has a full bag of Callaways, including the new GBB Epic driver along with the Epic three wood.

His irons are a mixed set of Callaways, with Apex CF three and four irons, an Apex Pro five iron and MB1 blades from six iron to pitching wedge.

He uses the single Apex Pro five iron to make the transition easier between the more forgiving long irons and bladed short irons.

His wedges are the new Callaway Mack Daddy Forged in 50°, 56° and 58°.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic 10.5°, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 53X

3 wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic 15°, UST Mamiya Elements Chrome 7F5T

3 and 4 irons: Callaway Apex CF, True Temper Project X 6.5

5 iron: Callaway Apex Pro, True Temper Project X 6.5

Irons (6-PW): Callaway MB1, True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50°-10, 56°-10, 58°-08), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Prototype

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft