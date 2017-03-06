Take a look at the equipment used by Tshwane Open winner Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester What’s In The Bag?

Dean Burmester sealed the biggest win of his career at the Tshwane Open after a stunning 65 on Sunday at Pretoria CC to win his first European Tour title.

The South African was out in 29 and found himself seven-under after 10 holes, he finished at six-under for the day to win by three.

The six-time Sunshine Tour winner said, “I can’t believe it, I can now say I’m a European Tour winner and that sounds great.”

Big-hitting Burmester was top of the European Tour’s driving distance category in 2016, averaging 315.6 yards.

He switched to TaylorMade’s 2017 M1 460 driver at the South African Open, having previously used last year’s M2.

Like most South Africans, Burmester is great from the sand. He had 100% sand saves for the week using his TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF wedges.

Another stand-out stat from the week was that he averaged 25.8 putts per day, ranking 2nd in the field.

He uses a Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M putter with a two-thumb grip.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 460 8.5, Oban Kiyoshi 65

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 15, Oban Kiyoshi 65

2 iron: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI 18, FST KBS Tour

Irons: TaylorMade 2014 MB, KBS Tour C-Taper shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura 7M

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV