Italian fashion brand, Duca Del Cosma, has released an eye-catching new range of premium golf shoes for Spring 2018 that can be worn both on and off the course.

Duca Del Cosma Kuba Headlines 2018 Shoe Range

Duca de Cosma released their ultra-lightweight spikeless golf shoes more than a decade ago and its latest range features options incorporating new designs and state-of-the-art shoe technology.

The brand philosophy is represented in a collection for men and women that takes its inspiration from award-winning Italian design combined with attention to detail.

Heading up the range is the Kuba, the white, red and green option in the colours of the Italian Flag.

The high class build quality is matched with advanced technology that includes a waterproof microfibre system acting like a breathable protective ‘sock’ within the shoe.

The waterproof membrane keeps the foot dry during play and is supported by a soft PU insert sole to provide extra comfort for the duration of the round.

The shoe also benefits from the addition of SKYFLEX technology outsole ergonomic design that provides grip during the downswing for a stable strike.

This lightweight TPU function sole has been designed together with a comfortable last to guarantee flexibility and a comfortable fit. Lateral stabilizers and 5mm cone-shaped nubs provide traction and stability, a heightened heel guarantees and optimal stance.

Additionally, special channels allow the shoe to bend and flex perfectly to the natural roll-off motion of the foot.

“Golfers who try them comment that our shoes are extremely comfortable from the very first time they wear them,” said Tony Eccleston, General Manager for Duca del Cosma in the UK & Ireland.

Mr Eccleston adds “We pride ourselves on being the brand that pioneered the spikeless golf shoe and we continue to move forward with new shoe technologies, as well as an exceptional range of colours and design styles.”

There’s also the the Camelot (White/Lemon), and the La Spezia (White/Orange), while the women’s collection features the Palm Springs (White/Taupe), Porto Ercole (White/Sand) as well as the Olbia (Gold).

The lightweight shoes are available in a variety of fashionable colour combinations.