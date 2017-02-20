See the equipment that new world number one Dustin Johnson used to win the Genesis Open at Riviera

Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?

Golf has a new world number one – congratulations Dustin Johnson.

The American has practically won the Genesis Open after 62 holes – he could afford to play the final 10 holes in +3 and still went on to win by five on 17-under.

He finished five clear of Thomas Pieters and Scott Brown to win his 13th PGA Tour title.

DJ has now won in his first 10 consecutive PGA Tour seasons, matching Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only other players to achieve that feat since 1960.

Since his U.S. Open win last June he has won three more times and has had eight top threes in his last 16 tournaments.

The new world number one told Sky Sports: “Today was a great day. I played really good all day long and I’m very happy.

“It’s obviously a big bonus to finally get to that number one spot. I’m very proud of myself and my whole team who have supported me.

“It’s going to push me to work even harder.”

After playing the 2017 TaylorMade M2 recently, Johnson switched to the new M1 which he lofted up to 11°.

His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M1 HL de-lofted to 16° with a five-wood shaft to keep the distance down.

Hhe carries it 280 yards – TaylorMade say ‘at standard length it was just going too far’.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 10.5° (11°), Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 Tour Spec 661X

3 wood: 2017 TaylorMade M1 HL 17° (16°), Project X HZRDUS T100 6.5 75g

Utility: TaylorMade UDi 2iron, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 Hybrid

Irons (3-PW): 2014 TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° – 09 and 60° – 10), KBS Tour Wedge 130X Black Nickel

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x