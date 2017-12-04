We take a look inside the Mauritius Open winner's golf bag

Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?

Dylan Frittelli won his second European Tour title of 2017 at the Mauritius Open.

The South African beat Arjun Atwal on the first playoff hole to cap a remarkable year.

He was 19th on the Race to Dubai and was named European Tour Graduate of the Year.

He also won his maiden European Tour title at the Lyoness Open in Austria and was T2nd at the Turkish Airlines Open and T4th at the DP World Tour Championship.

“It’s been a pretty good year for me,” said Frittelli. “I’ve set some pretty lofty goals and achieved most of them so I can’t wait for 2018 – set more goals and go and chase them again.”

Frittelli actually snapped one of his irons in half during the final round:

The 27-year-old carries a TaylorMade staff bag and uses M metalwoods.

He uses Mizuno JPX900 Forged irons as well as Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball and a Scotty Cameron Newport putter.

Driver: TaylorMade M2

Fairways: TaylorMade M2 Tour

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour with Nippon N.S Pro Modus 3 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 with Nippon N.S Pro Modus 3 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel and shoes: Nike

