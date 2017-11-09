ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Revealed - Featuring a brand new Tri-Fi-Grip outsole offers extra stability, durability and rotational support on some eye-catching colourways

ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Revealed

Pioneers of golf hybrid footwear, ECCO Golf has unveiled its latest innovation, the Biom Hybrid 3, which features what is being described as a groundbreaking new Tri-Fi-Grip outsole.

The new outsole design ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO Golf Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

RELATED: Ecco Casual Hybrid Shoe Review

Zone 1 centres on delivering outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing while Zone 2 forms the middle of the outsole and is designed to guarantee walking comfort through the round and beyond. It also features a durability region in the heel where shoes can be prone to wearing.

Finally, Zone 3 is a specially engineered rotational section designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot through slim, rounded lugs which promote fast and easy rotation through the swing.

Throughout the design process, Lead Designer Andrzej Bikowski’s focus was to capitalise and improve upon the success created by ECCO Biom Hybrid shoes since the launch of the original in 2011.

RELATED: Best Golf Shoes of 2017

“We approached this project with the question; how can we make the best?” Bikowski told GM. “By combining our new Tri-Fi-Grip innovation with the same technological features created by the Biom last, I believe we have achieved our goal.”

“The fact that all ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 models offer complete waterproof Gore-Tex construction further exemplifies our commitment to progress and excellence.”

Additional features of the ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 include an ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability. The 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection is guaranteed for three years and there’s the option of a BOA closure system for optimum fit.

ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally while Biom Natural Motion technology brings the player closer to the ground while offering an anatomical last shape with superb cushioning and advanced support.

A removable Ortholite inlay sole, offers long-term cushioning, enhanced breathability, moisture management and the option of extra width.

The ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 goes on sale in Januray, 2018, with an RRP of £190 and in Boa lacing £200.