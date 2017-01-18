ECCO Cage Pro Shoe Launched - ECCO's latest golf shoe creation features a revolutionary outsole design that improves both grip and green friendliness

ECCO Cage Pro Shoe Launched

Following on from the unique design of the ECCO Cage shoe comes the ECCO Cage Pro, which features a outsole design never seen before on a golf shoe.

We’ve seen other shoes move away from the traditionally cleated outsole, like the Nike Lunar Control Vapor, and the Cage Pro is also world’s apart from the norm.

It features a revolutionary spikeless ‘SPYDR-GRIP’ outsole for superior traction and performance at the foot’s natural pivot points in all conditions. The sole is also designed to be less ‘aggressive’ on the greens and to minimise dirt build-up in the sole.

A re-engineered heel section uses a direct injection process to create a stability cage that wraps its way from the heel through the midsole and across the toes.

The uppers are made from a soft dritton leather featuring Ecco’s renowned Hydromax treatment for high levels of water-resistance, with Freedom Fit combining a snug heel fit with extra forefoot room to let the toes to move more freely.

“With ECCO Cage Pro, we’ve been able to take golf shoe design to a new dimension, and in particular, we’re extremely excited about the introduction of our new ECCO SPYDR-GRIP sole and the performance benefits it will provide,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO Golf’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, ECCO Cage Pro is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise the DIP to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn and Lydia Ko, among many others.

The ECCO Cage Pro shoe is on sale now with an RRP of £160.