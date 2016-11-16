ECCO Cool shoe revealed

To create a shoe unique to golf, ECCO teamed up with Gore to create a waterproof yet comfortable shoe with a special air channelling system in the ECCO Cool shoe

Golf footwear brand ECCO Golf has pioneered new technology in the form of the unique-looking ECCO Cool shoe.

The product of a joint venture between ECCO Golf and GORE, the Cool is comfortable to walk in while providing excellent protection from the elements.

At the heart of the performance is Gore-Tex Surround technology, an advanced air channelling system within the grid-shaped sole structure that provides 360° breathability without compromising on waterproof protection, so your feet stay dry in all conditions.

Excess moisture and heat is able to escape through the upper Gore-Tex membrane, as well as laterally through the highly breathable midsole, which is engineered from a grid-shaped structure to enhance airflow through a series of channels. This ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable, even in warmer conditions, and also reduces the risk of blisters and chafing.

The Ecco Cool shoe also features a luxurious, Hydromax treated yak leather upper that’s naturally soft, breathable, and strong.

“Being able to provide complete breathability without compromising on waterproof protection is a genuine first in the golf footwear sector,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO.

“We’re truly excited about this revolutionary new development and can’t wait for golfers to experience the exceptional comfort, breathability, and protection that ECCO Cool provides.”

ECCO Cool also has a Champ Slim-Lok cleat system on the outsole for superb grip, as well as a removable inlay sole which offers extra width for those who require it.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO Golf’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, ECCO Cool Surround is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise the Direct Injection Process to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of this include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Peter Hanson, Graeme McDowell, Thomas Bjørn and Thongchai Jaidee among many others.

Available in early 2017, the ECCO Cool shoe will have an RRP of £220. For further information about ECCO Golf, please visit golf.ecco.com.