Ecco Expands Casual Hybrid Shoe Range

Golf footwear specialist Ecco has announced the introduction of a stylish new model to its Casual Hybrid range for Spring/Summer 2017.

Incorporating a highly water repellent Hydromax treated fornello leather upper and available in two distinctive colours, the eye-catching new model facilitates a pleasant walk with its array of comfort and performance technologies.

Technical Editor Joel Tadman reviews the Casual Hybrid launched in 2016

Ecco Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally for maximum comfort.

An E-DTS outsole with molded traction bars made from durable TPU provides hundreds of traction angles for superior grip across all types of terrain

“This exciting new addition to our Ecco Casual Hybrid line-up combines Tour-proven technologies with luxurious fornello leather for the very first time,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at Ecco.

Showcasing remarkably rich leathers and distinct silhouettes, Ecco Casual Hybrid also includes a special leather inlay sole that can be added or removed, allowing for width customisation.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in Ecco Golf’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, Ecco Casual Hybrid is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise the direct injection process to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits of this include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Ecco Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson, Gerina Piller, among others.

The new Casual Hybrid shoes have an RRP of £110.