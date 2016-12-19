Ecco signs Smylie Kaufman

Danish shoe brand Ecco has announced the signing of PGA Tour player Smylie Kaufman, who will wear the Classic Lux model as a brand ambassador

ECCO Golf has announced the signing of American PGA Tour player Smylie Kaufman as a brand ambassador.

Kaufman, who will compete in the new ECCO Classic Lux and showcase the company’s logo on his sleeve, burst onto the scene when he landed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2015 with a spectacular final round of 61.

The 25-year-old Louisiana State University graduate turned professional in 2014, quickly advancing to the PGA Tour from the Web.com Tour.

“ECCO Classic Lux represents everything I look for in a golf shoe. It’s beautifully crafted, super comfortable and provides all the traction and stability that I need.

“Only ECCO Golf could design a shoe with this combination of great looks and key features,” said Kaufman.

“Smylie’s passion and love for the game make him a perfect fit for the ECCO Golf brand,” said Jesper Thuen, responsible for global sponsorship at ECCO Golf.

“He’s one of the brightest young talents on the PGA Tour and we have no doubts that he’ll go on to achieve great things in his career.”

The new Ecco Classic Lux replaces the World Class model. It is handmade from some of the finest leathers and has a new direct injection TPU outsole to increase comfort, flexibility and durability.

Half sizes aren’t offered but there is a choice between to insoles to achieve a snug, comfortable fit.

ECCO Golf shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson, Gerina Piller, among others. For further information about ECCO Golf, please visit golf.ecco.com.