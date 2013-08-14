Enjoy summer golf with Links with History

A unique initiative bringing together four of Scotland’s finest golf clubs is offering outstanding rates for visitors for the summer.

Links with History brings together four golfing gems: Scotscraig, Lundin, Ladybank and Crail.

The four courses are among the most historic and popular in the country and are located a short distance away from St Andrews.

Throughout the month of August golfers can book a fourball at all four venues for half price and save more than £100 per person.

As the summer draws to a close in September, golfers can take advantage of a special twilight rate to book tee times after 1.30pm for £120 for a fourball when a minimum of two courses are booked.

Barrie Liddle, Managing Secretary at Scotscraig Golf Club, said: “We wanted to run these special offers to give visiting golfers a little added incentive to book tee times with Links with History”

The courses offer a mix of challenging links golf at the Balcomie and Craighead courses at Crail and Lundin.

At Scotscraig, a testing combination of links and heathland and a beautiful but demanding tree-lined heathland layout at Ladybank.

The Links with History Golf Pass enables golfers to book two, three or four rounds of golf.

The booking can be made either by phone, email or an online booking form on the Links with History website.

To take advantage of the special offers in August and September please contact Links with History on +44 (0)1592 649660; email bookings@linkswithhistory.com or complete the booking form at www.linkswithhistory.com stating your preferred choice of courses and dates/times.