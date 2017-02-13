Take a look at the equipment used by the Maybank Championship winner Fabrizio Zanotti

Fabrizio Zanotti What’s In The Bag?

Fabrizio Zanotti declared his Maybank Championship final round as “the best round of my career” as he eagled the last to win by one at Saujana G&CC.

The Paraguayan shot 63 to reach 19-under-par for the week and now has two European Tour titles after victory in the 2014 BMW International Open.

His nine-under 63 included seven birdies and an eagle which came after a 67 on Saturday in what was a bogey-free weekend.

The TaylorMade ambassador used the new 2017 M1 440 driver with a black Graphite Design Tour AD DI shaft. He hit an impressive 69.6% of fairways at an average of 292.5 yards.

Interestingly his irons only go up to 5 iron as he carries two utility clubs to replace his 4 and 3 irons.

The standout statistic from the week is the Paraguayan’s bunker play – his sand saves percentage for the week was 100%.

He uses TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF wedges in 52° and 58°.

The final round was a birdie (and eagle) blitz for Zanotti who holed some critical putts coming down the stretch with his Scotty Cameron Futura X7M – none less so than the 15 footer for eagle on the last which ultimately sealed the trophy.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 440 9.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6X

3 wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 15°, Mitsubishi-Rayon Tensei CK Pro Blue 70 TX

5 wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 18°, Mitsubishi-Rayon Tensei CK Pro Blue 80 TX

Utilities: TaylorMade RSi UDI 20°, Tour Preffered UDI 23°, Precision Pxi 6.5

Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade PSi Tour, Precision Pxi 6.5

Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF 52°, 58°

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro S/L