The Englishman has won twice and risen 84 spaces in the OWGR since switching to the Titleist Pro V1x ball

Fleetwood Sees Impressive Rise After Pro V1x Switch

After Nike announced that they would no longer make golf equipment last August, Tommy Fleetwood chose to play the Titleist Pro V1x ball and has seen an incredibly impressive rise up the Official World Golf Ranking since.

The Englishman has risen to 15th in the world, having won both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Open de France.

Interestingly, before this season, Fleetwood’s last win was at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in August 2013.

At that time, Fleetwood put a Titleist golf ball in to play. After this, he moved to Nike.

At the end of 2016, Fleetwood returned to the #1 ball in golf and immediately found victory in both January and July of this season.

Not only has Fleetwood picked up two trophies this season, he has had a flurry of top five finishes:

1st – Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

1st – HNA Open de France

2nd – WGC Mexico Championship

2nd – Shenzhen International

T3rd – UBS Hong Kong Open

4th – U.S. Open

Tommy Fleetwood’s stats – 2016 vs 2017

European Tour

Driving Accuracy %

Fleetwood in 2017: 74.3% Ranked 10th on Tour

Fleetwood in 2016: 60.8% Ranked 77th on Tour

Greens In Regulation %

Fleetwood in 2017: 83.1% Ranked 3rd on Tour

Fleetwood in 2016: 74.1% Ranked 17th on Tour

End of 2016 world ranking: 99

W/C 3rd July world ranking: 15 (84 places)

Won: Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, January 2017 and HNA Open de France, July 2017

Other Pro v1 success stories

Around 90-95% of players who were out of contract at the start of the season – or who had the choice following Nike’s departure from the hardware market – that chose to put a Titleist ball into play found some interesting upturns in form.

Player: Kyle Stanley

End of 2016: 258

W/C 3rd July: 58 (200 places)

Won: Quicken Loans National, June 2017

Player: Dylan Frittelli

End of 2016: 152

W/C 3rd July: 75 (77 places)

Won: Lyoness Open, June 2017

Player: Pat Perez

End of 2016: 118

W/C 3rd July: 43 (75 places)

Won: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, November 2016

Player: Russell Henley

End of 2016: 128

W/C 3rd July: 57 (71 places)

Won: Shell Houston Open

Fleetwood x2, Perez, Henley, Stanley and Frittelli have all won since recently switching

Others who’ve won since recently switching include;

Graeme Storm – BMW SA Open, January 2017

Julian Suri – D+D REAL Czech Challenge, May 2017

U.S. Open Winner, June 2017