FootJoy Arc SL Shoe Revealed

FootJoy has announced the launch of an all-new line of footwear called Arc SL.

It gets its name from the Active Response Cushioning found within the midsole of the shoe, offering golfers high levels of comfort with the DuraTrax TPU performance spikeless outsole offering versatility for golfers looking to wear a performing golf shoe not just on the course itself.

The comfort within ARC SL comes from a variety of updated design features. As well as the Active Response Cushioned midsole, the shoe also boasts leather uppers with a one-year waterproof guarantee.

In addition to this, it is soft, breathable and durable. A new SofCollar hugs the foot, supporting the ankle and helping to secure the golfer throughout the swing.

Building on years of producing performance-led spikeless golf shoes, the Arc SL’s new outsole has a generous fit in and around the forefoot area, designed to provide relaxed comfort round after round. It has been created specifically for this product, helping golfers to play their best on the course, whilst allowing those looking to wear the shoe both before and after the round to do so, thanks to its modern, clean styling.

Of the shoe’s introduction, Paul O’Hagan, Marketing Manager FootJoy UK, said:

“We can’t wait for golfers to experience the Arc SL. We’re confident that many

will never have experienced cushioning like this before, certainly not in a golf shoe, and the advancements we’ve learned from developing marketing-leading spikeless footwear have been packed into this model.

“There has been such a veracious appetite for versatility within golf footwear and we’re confident that the all-new design of the ARC SL will be well received by golfers looking for a modern-looking, leather, spikeless option for 2018.”