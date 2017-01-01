FootJoy Energize and SuperLites XP launched

The FootJoy Energize opens up a new athletic shoe category designed to offer comfort and performance alongside sporty looks for under £100.

They’re being billed as a sporty version of the FootJoy HydroLite 2.0 thanks to the styling and the fact they are eight per cent lighter.

Full grain waterproof leather uppers are combined with breathable Sports Mesh Linings and a Soft EVA midsole to provide underfoot cushioning. The thin rubber outsole is durable as well as flexible.

WATCH: FootJoy Pro/SL shoe review

Energize is available in three colourways; White, Black, Charcoal and Light Grey; Black; and White and Electric Blue for £95. It is also available with the BOA lacing for £110.

FootJoy SuperLites XP

The new version of SuperLites XP is an incredibly lightweight and flexible shoe that is breathable but with the added benefit of being waterproof to cope with dew and unexpected rain.

The midsole is made from an FTF Fine-Tuned Foam midsole that offers exceptional comfort and, when combined with the durable TPU spikeless outsole, offers excellent flexibility and grip.

Available in three colourways; Light Grey, Blue, and Black, the ultra-lightweight SuperLites XP has an RRP of £95.

Both shoes are available now.