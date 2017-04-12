FootJoy Expands 2017 Spikeless Shoe Range - Along with the popular Pro/SL, golfers now have a host of impressive FootJoy spikeless shoes to choose from in 2017

FootJoy has unveiled a host of new spikeless shoes in time for the start of the 2017 season. Hot off the heels of the popular, tour-proven Pro/SL model comes a diverse spikeless range to suit every preference in fit, style and performance.

Russell Lawes, FJ Marketing Manager, said: “There is a continued demand for a golf shoe that takes golfers from the home to the course and on to their next stop. Whether it’s a casual or traditional look, our advanced spikeless range for 2017 will offer something for all preferences.”

SuperLites XP – £95



SuperLites XP is a lightweight, flexible and breathable shoe with the added benefit of being waterproof to cope with dew and unexpected rain.

The midsole is made from a Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) that offers exceptional comfort and, when combined with the durable TPU spikeless outsole, provides excellent flexibility and grip.

AWD XL Casual – £75



Easy Care Synthetic Uppers offer the look of leather and are easily maintained, as well as being fully waterproof.

The outsole is made from DuraMax, a proprietary rubber compound that provides turf-gripping performance and durability for all underfoot conditions. A contour last offers a fit to closely match the shape of the foot, whilst a lightweight cushioned fit-bed provides outstanding underfoot comfort.

Contour Casual – £105



A third addition to the comprehensive 2017 range is the much-loved Contour Casual. Featuring the same world-renowned fit and comfort as their cleated Contour Series counterparts, 2017’s Contour Casual offers the added versatility of a spikeless outsole.

Its full grain leather uppers are soft, comfortable and waterproof while an external heel cup provides additional support when swinging and walking.

VersaLuxe – £145



FootJoy’s premium VersaLuxe line strikes the perfect blend of off course style with on course performance and is created from the finest luxurious calfskin leather.

For 2017, the range comprises Luggage Caramelo, Luggage Black, Chalky Off White, and Luggage Navy colourways to reflect the current trend of off-course styling, allowing the shoes to be worn with any outfit, on any occasion. Additional features include the cork covered, ultra-comfortable fit-bed, while premium leather linings and a no-slip suede inner-heel provide extra comfort and superior feel.

FJ’s spikeless footwear range will be available from FJ retailers throughout the Spring/Summer season. For further information, visit www.FootJoy.co.uk.