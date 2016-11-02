FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes Coming To The UK

You’ve seen them on tour and now the FootJoy Pro/SL is set to be launched in the UK, offering spikeless comfort and enhanced grip from every lie

You’ve probably noticed over the past few months a number of tour players wearing a mystery pair of spikeless FootJoy shoes, including Adam Scott and Lee Westwood. Now, we can reveal they are in fact the FootJoy Pro/SL model, which the makers say ‘offers a unique blend of comfort and spikeless Tour-calibre performance.’

Nicolas Colsaerts gives his first impressions of the FootJoy Pro/SL

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction.

This all comes courtesy of a proprietary polymer outsole material called Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF), which is 10% lighter than conventional EVA foams and provides enhanced cushioning and shock absorption for added comfort.

“FTF is a material that took years to develop, and even longer to determine what shoe construction could truly unlock the benefits of the material,” said Doug Robinson, VP of Golf Footwear Worldwide. “This Pro SL category utilises two densities of FTF within the outsole construction and is married with an upper that features multi-material construction for a perfect balance of comfort and performance.”

Comprised of three layers of different densities fused together, FTF is the key material to ensure that Pro/SL delivers comfort and stability. The top layer that cradles the foot is a softer durometer to provide all day comfort, while the lower portion is firmer to deliver perimeter stability around the foot for maximum support throughout the swing. Finally, TPU traction elements are strategically placed within the FTF outsole material to provide the golfer with enhanced traction, lateral stability and more points of ground contact.

Tour Pro feedback has, unsurprisingly, been very encouraging.

“I tested Pro/SL initially in the very dry, hard conditions of Chambers Bay then in the soft, wet conditions at St. Andrews and the traction was fantastic on both surfaces,” said Adam Scott. “I also felt like my feet had more surface contact with the ground and for a longer time during my swing, so competing in this shoe is a no-brainer.”

The upper is made of ‘ChromoSkin’ leather by Pittards of England; a unique full grain leather which is supple, lightweight, thin yet durable and completely waterproof.

The FootJoy Pro/SL shoes will be available from the 1st February 2017 with an RRP of £140 for Laced and £155 for the Boa Closure System model. They come with a one-year waterproof guarantee.