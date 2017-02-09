FootJoy Spring/Summer 2017 apparel revealed - FootJoy's latest clothing range combines style with performance fabrics to help you look and play your best this season

FootJoy Spring/Summer 2017 apparel revealed

FootJoy’s new Spring/Summer 2017 apparel range comprises four new colour stories (Mirage, Vision, Pacific and Astral), an improved Essentials line and the all-new MT Lite Trouser to help make every day on the course more playable.

Regardless of the temperature, you’ll be able to find a combination of garments to suit your needs and your style preferences, assisted by the introduction of the Performance MT Lite Trouser (below left), which is geared to allow the wearer to stay cool and dry in wet and humid conditions.

It does through being made from a lightweight stretch nylon fabric, offering comfort and breathability. One-way moisture transfer fabric wicks perspiration away from the skin keeping you comfortable throughout the round. An anti-microbial finish helps prevent odour build-up while a built-in SPF 50 UV offers protection on the course, too.

FootJoy Marketing Manager Richard Fryer gives you some outfit-choosing pointers

“We understand that the golfer today demands garments that not only look fantastic but aid their performance. To meet these needs, we’ve sourced a selection of highly technical materials that will help our golfers look, feel and play great,” said, Paul O’Hagan, FJ Marketing Executive.

“Make Every Day Playable is our mantra at FootJoy and so you’ll find an exciting colour palette across our four new collections that reflects the varied seasons in the UK. We believe our SS17 apparel range offers a wardrobe choice for every golfer.”

Mirage Collection



Presenting Spearmint, Sky Blue, White and Navy colours, the Mirage collection offers a cool, sharp and tailored golf apparel line.

With an impressive range of Athletic and traditional fit shirts, as well as a choice of sleeved or sleeveless Chill-Out mid-layers and V-neck pullovers, Mirage ensures you’re co-ordinated to a tee.

Standout Garment: Stretch Pique Colour Block & Contrast Trim – Athletic Fit (above left, navy with white and sky blue). RRP: £47.50



Vision Collection



Warming things up a bit with Pink Azalea, Charcoal, Sapphire Blue and White presented in a variety of Performance Shirts and mid-layers, Vision boasts styles including block stripes, quirky painted stripes, Space Dye pattern and prints.

Different textures also add to the breadth of the Vision range with garments available in both Pique and Lisle materials.

Standout Garment: Stretch Lisle Colour Block with Space Dye – Athletic Fit (above left, charcoal with pink azalea). RRP: £60



Pacific Collection



A vibrant colour palette of Melon, Midnight Blue, White and Green Apple will ensure you make a statement on course.

Attention to detail is clear in this collection as Performance Shirts offer detailed print trims, colour contrasts, and stripe variations from sleeve stripes to block and painted. Two Chill-Out Pullovers, a Spun Poly V-Neck Pullover and Apple Green Performance Bedford Shorts complete the daring range.

Standout Garment: Textured Chill-Out Pullover (Midnight Blue with Apple Green & White. RRP: £67.50



Astral Collection



A traditional collection with a nod to the modern man: Violet, Heather Grey, White and Black make up the Astral collection.

Soft and warm tones meet cool and sophisticated shades across 12 Performance Shirts and two Chill-Out Pullovers. A Tonal Plaid Performance Short primes this collection for the calm and collected golfer this summer.

Standout Garment: Stretch Pique with Painted Stripes – Athletic Fit (Heather Grey with Black & Violet). RRP: £60

Essentials Collection



An enhanced Essentials Collection, derived from the most popular Mark of a Player garments in recent years can also be found in this year’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

This inspiration has resulted in extended categories, never-before-seen colour ways, and the continuance of a wide selection of lower-half options, including Performance Trousers in a number of fits (Performance, Performance Slim, Performance MT Lite, WRT Xtreme) and Performance Shorts.

For more information on FJ, visit www.FootJoy.co.uk