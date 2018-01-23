FootJoy Tour S Shoe Unveiled - FootJoy claims its latest premium shoe is the most stable it has created, but doesn't skimp on out-of-the-box comfort or style.

FootJoy’s Pro/SL took the shoe market by storm in 2017, offering stability in a stylish spikeless package that the Tour players loved.

In 2018, FootJoy claim stability levels have been taken to even loftier heights in the form of the new Tour S shoe.

FootJoy Tour S Shoe Review

It boasts even wider cleat positioning than the D.N.A. Helix to maximize ground force, something that is key for creating power with control during the swing, along with a new outsole construction and additional elements that make Tour S FJ’s most stable shoe to date.

Its design is reminiscent of XPS-1 in places, an underrated shoe from 2005 that sadly got somewhat lost in the lightweight shoe revolution. Tour S offers the same type of performance as XPS-1, but to a greater degree and in a much lighter weight.

The comfort elements, like the dual-density fit bed, soft foam collar around the ankle and EVA tongue on top also help keep the foot locked in place.

WATCH: FootJoy Tour S On-Course Review

FJ are calling the areas that house the cleats Launch Pods and although some of them are visible looking down, they’re made of a translucent TPU to minimise distraction.

Tour S is also one of FJ’s most premium shoes but it looks like no expense has been spared in its design and we think you’ll agree it has the style to match.

The main part of the outsole is made from Pebax, which is lighter than traditional TPU and often used in football boots. A carbon fibre piece in the centre of the outsole provides stability in a lighter way than the traditional metal shank.

FootJoy Tour S Shoe Review

The Power Strap on the upper helps to keep your foot in place inside the shoe. New PPL Leather from Pittards doesn’t require a membrane to be waterproof, so is much lighter as a result.

Key Info

One sale from February 12th. Comes in four styles, one in BOA lacing available in March. RRPs £220, BOA £230.

Tech Q&A

FootJoy’s Jeremy Baldwin answers our questions about it’s key shoe for 2018

Describe the premise of Tour S?

All the components on the outsole and some on the upper to are designed for stability – it’s the most stable shoe we’ve ever made. Compared with DNA Helix the cleat placement is wider. XPS was a great stable shoe but it was a touch heavy so we’ve made Tour S much lighter.

Who would benefit from a more stable shoe?

Someone who moves their lower body around a lot during their swing or generates a lot of clubhead speed would benefit most from this type of shoe.

How has the premium price point been justified?

The stability, comfort and attention to detail. The foam in the collar provides comfortable, customized fit. There’s also a dual density fit bed that provides comfort and perimeter stability, as well as a raised section under the heel that stops the foot moving around, as does the tongue which is made of a different material. We’ve also used our most premium PPL waterproof leather from Pittards.