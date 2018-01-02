Hoping to build on a strong 2017 season, Francesco Molinari will be switching to Bettinardi's BB56 putter this year. By Will Trinkwon

Francesco Molinari Signs With Bettinardi

European Ryder Cup star Francesco Molinari has changed flat-sticks ahead of the 2018 season, after signing with Bertinardi Golf.

He will use the company’s new BB56 putter.

Molinari, who hopes the new short-stick will springboard a bid to reclaim his place in Europe’s Ryder Cup side next September, says that he is “delighted” to have signed with the Italian brand and can’t wait to begin playing what he “believes to be the best performing and finest looking putters on tour.”

The Italian golfer enjoyed a successful 2017 season, registering two runner-up finishes in the USPGA Championship and the BMW PGA Championship respectively.

Molinari also chalked up multiple top-10 finishes across the year, including tying for 6th in golf’s ‘unofficial 5th major’, The Players Championship.

He was disappointed, however, not to come away with a victory during the season, something he’s hoping his new Bettinardi putter will help rectify going in to 2018.

Speaking about his decision to play Bettinardi’s BB56 model specifically during the new year, Francesco explained: “I’ve tested different Bettinardi models in my quest to win on tour in 2018 and make the Ryder Cup team again, and the BB56 sits perfectly for me.

Related: Five new Bettinardi putters revealed

“I love the technology involved and how passionate the brand is on creating [top] quality putters”.

Echoing Molinari’s enthusiasm over the signing, Bettinardi Golf’s president and CEO Robert Bettinardi, hailed the new partnership with Francesco as “fantastic news for the Bettinardi brand.”

He added that the Bettinardi group are “thrilled to have [Molinari] on board” and have been “working closely with him to enhance his performance on the greens.”

Molinari’s BB56 is one of several attractive and technologically-advanced models in Bettinardi’s new BB series of putters.

All the models in the new range are made from only the highest quality base materials, but only the BB56 is made with military grade aluminium.

The BB56 also boasts an exclusive 303 Stainless Steel topline to promote better roll and more forgiveness, as well as an aerodynamically-contoured club-head and Bettinardi’s new Super-Fly Mill Face.

Keep in touch with Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram