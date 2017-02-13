The colourful brand launched their new collection at the recent PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida

G/FORE Launches Autumn/Winter Collection

G/FORE launched its Disruptive Luxury theme at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, which encapsulated the brand’s trademark innovative design with a hint of unconventional mischief.

The American brand, which first sprung to prominence with its brightly-coloured gloves, eye-catching footwear and edgy apparel, has raised the bar again with the new 2017 collection.

The Tipped Polos are constructed in breathable, fine, tech pique and are now available in the full G/FORE colour palette to make the perfect match with shoes and gloves.

The Essential Polos offer the same broad selection of colours in lightweight mercerised cotton for a more luxurious feel.

The Gallivanter shoes boast some new updates, while the new Disruptor fuses street fashion with the golf shoe – with a playful message hidden on the sole.

The launch of two versions of the special edition Competition Stripe glove, which features a contrasting thumb colour, offers another option to add to the range.

G/FORE was created by fashion-industry pioneer Mossimo Giannulli in 2011 and has established a growing reputation on the golf scene and beyond.

Giannulli said: “I’m thrilled with the reception at the 2017 PGA Show. From our collaboration with Peter Millar to the launch of the Disruptor, it just couldn’t have gone any better. We continue to evolve and grow and are encouraged by what the future holds for G/FORE.”

To view the brand’s full range of apparel, gloves, shoes and accessories, visit www.gfore.com.