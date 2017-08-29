Galvin Green Part 2 Collection Revealed - Latest ‘black & yellow’ golf outfits by Swedish apparel brand Galvin Green set to transform on-course style

Galvin Green Part 2 Collection Revealed

Premium technical performance golf clothing brand Galvin Green has revealed its latest apparel line, designed for serious golfers with even more lightweight fabrics and contemporary styles.

A total of 37 new lines feature across five different layers and in six fresh colour choices, including a selection in black and yellow combinations that benefit from the most advanced fabric technology and designs for the winter months.

Related: Galvin Green Ventil8 Plus polo shirt collection

“Having pioneered the Multi-layer Concept for greater breathability and comfort more than a decade ago, we’re now looking to raise the level of overall garment performance and looks,” said CEO/Managing Director Christian Nilsson. “Golfers can choose to adapt different colourways, while matching up compatible layers to contend with whatever the weather brings out on the course,” he added.

The new Achilles waterproof full-zip jacket (above, RRP £380) in ultra-lightweight stretch Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit backer features a high collar and cuffs in a rubber-like neoprene material designed to repel heavy rain fall.

The revolutionary C-Knit backer enables the garment to ‘slide & glide’ over garments worn underneath and avoid restrictions to the swing. The jacket also includes adjustable chest tabs, an elasticated waist for maximum comfort, plus a prominent tonal zipper and back pocket.

The versatile full-zip Bruce jacket (above, RRP £260) in Gore Windstopper fabric is totally windproof and highly breathable. The upper-body and sleeves feature a light and soft PrimaLoft padding and Gore Windstopper lining to keep out windchill.

As well as the new Dash Insula (RRP £140) half-zip pullover, there is the Ventil8 Max polo shirt (below, RRP £85), which offers an extremely high level of breathability and moisture-wicking properties.

It has a distinctive yarn-dyed stripe design on the front and back, plus a two-ply constructed curling-resistant collar and cuffs and is available in four colourways.

The Ebbot (below, RRP £70) is the new Skintight Thermal base layer with long sleeves, which has a crew neck and a striking pattern design on the shoulders and halfway down each sleeve. Advanced knitting techniques and hi-tech fibres provide warmth without bulk, while being able to transport moisture away from the body.

There is also a new Ladies’ collection, which encourages female golfers to forget about traditional colour lines and consider the Galvin Green tone-on-tone concept to match garments in a personal touch in up to nine modern colourways.

Key garments include the Gore-Tex Paclite Akita jacket (RRP ££280) and distinctive new hybrid jacket called Dasia (above, RRP £220), which features Insula stretch inserts for thermal insulation and unrestricted movement.