Galvin Green Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Unveiled

Revolutionary technology, standout designs and customary bright colour combinations are at the heart of the Galvin Green Multi-layer golf apparel range for the start of the 2017 season.

In a collection that contains more than 100 garments and accessories, there are 25 brand new lines in the men’s range, 28 in the ladies’ collection, plus an enlarged junior offering that includes a Ventil8 golf shirt for the first time. Colours include Deep Ocean blue and Apple, plus the return of Navy.

Marking a 15-year association with the unrivalled Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, Galvin Green has added a revolutionary Japanese-made C-Knit backer to form three-layer stretch fabric jackets and trousers that can ’slide & glide’ over garments underneath. Despite the extra layer, the jackets are lighter than two-layer lined Gore-Tex options.

“C-Knit represents the next generation of golf rainwear and another ‘first’ for Galvin Green as the pioneering brand in the waterproofs sector,” said Christian Nilsson, CEO/Managing Director. “A revolutionary fabric technology has been integrated into garments designed for golfers by golfers to offer maximum protection from the elements, while being amazingly lightweight and stylish at the same time.”

The new Argon full-zip jacket with C-Knit backer (above) provides greater comfort than any other durable waterproof garment on the market and features a high collar and zipped cuffs in a rubber-like neoprene material designed to repel steady rain. The RRP is £380 and it comes in three colour options.

The C-Knit backer material with super-smooth hand feel is also incorporated into a half-zip waterproof jacket with adjustable waist and chest tabs, the Aldrin (above), that has an RRP of £360 and comes in four colour options.

Matching these jackets are the Arn trousers (below) that also include C-Knit backer material with Gore-Tex stretch fabric; plus, elasticated waist with drawstring at the back; zip fly opening; and zipped front and covered back pockets.

For easier dressing, they feature long leg openings zipped with water-repellent zips at the back rather than the sides and come in 23 size options. They have an RRP of £380.

“The amazingly smooth texture of the C-Knit jackets and trousers are the result of five years of testing different fabric combinations to avoid the kind of rainwear that proves stiff, heavy, noisy or snags on other clothing,” said Creative Director Mats Lundqvist. “As European Ryder Cup players and staff who were the first to wear them reported after rounds at Hazeltine, there’s no protective golf clothing quite like them,” he added.

Another garment in the latest collection is the Bow half-zip jacket in a new Gore Windstopper fabric that weighs just 107 grams, or the equivalent of two golf balls. Reassuringly windproof, water repellent and extremely breathable, it has an RRP of £200 and comes in three colourways.

Other garments include the new Dean Insula Light (RRP £110 ) and the Mitchell Ventil8+ (above, RRP £95).

For more information, visit www.galvingreen.com