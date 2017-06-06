Galvin Green Ventil8 Plus Shirt Collection Unveiled - An extended range of 38 polo shirts are designed to make you look and feel good out on the course

Galvin Green, the leading premium technical performance apparel brand, has introduced a new summer collection of 38 golf shirts said to take breathability and comfort on the course to another level.

The brand that pioneered its Multi-layer Concept to make playing golf as comfortable as possible in all weather conditions has enhanced its exclusive shirt range to produce the most varied premium Cool Layer selection on the market.

The stylish shirts offer an extremely high level of breathability and incorporate moisture wicking properties that allow excess heat to dissipate quickly for maximum comfort in the hottest playing conditions.

The new garments also feature improved ventilation thanks to body mapping technology, plus UV protection of 20+ so golfers can fully concentrate on their game in higher temperatures.

“At Galvin Green we exist so that serious golfers can perform and enjoy their golf no matter what the weather,” said Greg Pearse, Managing Director in the UK & Ireland.

“We’re renowned for our industry-leading waterproofs, but our obsession with innovation and quality applies across our entire Multi-Layer Concept. We had a great year with shirts last year and have chosen to extend the range this summer and add even more garment technology to maximise performance,” he added.

Designed by golfers for golfers, the Ventil8 Plus range includes eye-catching and stylish designs, such as the short-sleeve Mike (above – RRP £100). The shirt is available in four block colours with a striking colourway across the shoulders and down the sleeves.

A more sporty design, the Mitchell (below – RRP £95) features a two-tone pattern across the chest and is available in five different colour choices to match any Galvin Green Ventli8 trousers or shorts.

The Miller (above – RRP £70) comes in eight block colours with flashes of contemporary colour detail on the collar and sleeve ends. Also available as a block coloured shirt is the Marco (RRP £75). Detailed stitching in contrasting colours runs from the collar down to the sleeves, with standout branding on the left arm. Five block colours are available.

Completing the Cool Layer range are three short sleeve Ventil8 options and one long sleeve design that offer a smooth and soft hand-feel, while retaining high breathability and 20+ UV protection. The Melvin (above – RRP £75) is available in five colourways and features a distinctive design over the shoulder and down the back.

The Mac (below – RRP £85) is another Ventil8 PLUS shirt and available in eight of the most appealing block colours. The design of the shoulders and the cut of the short sleeves have been shaped to minimise restriction when swinging the club.

The colourful range features the return of the elegant long sleeve Morris (S-XXL – £80) in Black and White, with a stud button front and branding on the chest.

For the first time, there is also a Ventil8 junior shirt in the range. The sporty-looking short sleeve Rock comes in White and Black, both with multi-colour stripes at the back (RRP £45).