Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch Revealed

Garmin has launched the Approach S60, its newest GPS golf watch with every golfing feature you’d ever need in a style that looks just as much at home off the golf course.

It comes with a sunlight readable touchscreen display that integrates detailed CourseView mapping and yardages in full colour. It provides quick and precise yardages to greens, hazards and doglegs on more than 40,000 preloaded courses from around the world including free lifetime updates.

The Approach S60 also features the popular QuickFit watchbands that can be easily interchanged without the need for any tools. They’re available in an assortment of colored silicone, leather or stainless steel styles, and can be interchanged with a number of Garmin multisport watches.

To add another level of fun and competition, the Approach S60 is one of the many Garmin golf watches compatible with the new Garmin Golf app that lets users compete in weekly leaderboards on any golf course no matter when they play it during the week. This free app allows users to compete against friends and fellow golfers on the same course, plus view other players’ rank, score, handicap and more.

“The Approach S60 is as functional of a golf watch as it is a stylish timepiece,” says Martin Resch, Garmin EMEA Senior Product Manager, Outdoor. “It’s packed with industry-leading features golfers have come to appreciate and rely on with our Approach series – like advanced AutoShot, PlaysLike Distance, touch targeting and more – yet, it’s the most stylish golf watch we’ve offered and a statement of one’s passion for the great game of golf in any surroundings.”

Thanks to the Garmin AutoShot game tracking technology, players can easily review, map and analyze all of their shots from each round they play with the Approach S60. It automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot and uploads it to the user’s Garmin Connect account for post-round analysis.

In addition to seeing how far a shot was, players can also use AutoShot data to compare stats from previous rounds, review their club distances and averages, and analyze their tendencies as they fine tune their game. The Garmin Connect mobile app can also be used to receive updates to the courses users play the most thanks to the CourseView auto updater, which automatically sends updates to the device.

The device’s touch targeting allows golfers to measure the distance to any other point on the course. Golfers can use the Green View feature to see the outline of the green on each hole, where they can manually position the pin to that day’s location to get the most accurate measurements. Thanks to the PlaysLike feature, the Approach S60 can also take into account the elevation change between the player and the target and calculates what the distance will play like. For example, if the shot is downhill, PlaysLike will show that the shot will play shorter than it actually is.

It also receives smart notifications from compatible smartphones, so users can stay connected with notifications for call, texts, emails and more right on their watch. What’s more, when paired with the app, the Approach S60 can also provide weather forecast data so players will know if they’re going to stay dry on the course.

The Approach S60 also features SwingTempo that measures the relationship between upswing and downswing, and TempoTraining that uses a 3:1 ratio and gives the user vibrations to synchronize their swing mechanics and fine-tune their swing tempo. When paired with the Garmin TruSwing sensor, it can also provide the user with swing speed and club path angles to improve their swing consistency.

The Approach S60 can get up to ten hours of battery life golfing and up to ten days in watch mode with activity tracking. The Approach S60 is available on June 9th in black or white with a RRP of £399.99. A premium version with the perfected look of a brilliant ceramic bezel and black leather band will also be available for £479.99.