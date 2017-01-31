Garmin Approach G30 GPS Revealed - this compact GPS device come packed full of useful features on a device that can be worn on your belt or clipped to your bag
Garmin Approach G30 GPS Revealed
Garmin has added the Approach G30, a sleek and compact handheld GPS device, to its comprehensive lineup of distance measuring devices for 2017.
The Approach G30 has a 2.3-inch colour touchscreen with full course mapping of more than 40,000 courses around the world plus free map updates. With features like Green View and Touch Targeting, users will have the most accurate yardage information, and are able track their stats and performance over each round and over time.
“With the Approach G30, we were able to pack a ton of features into a streamlined device,” said Martin Resch, Garmin EMEA Senior Product Manager, Outdoor. “The colour touchscreen combined with Touch Targeting, Green View and stat tracking, will give users a competitive advantage no matter what course they play.”
Thanks to its sunlight-readable touchscreen with Big Numbers Mode, the Approach G30 displays yardages in a large font for at- a-glance viewing but also displays a hole view with a moveable pointer. The Approach G30 can be mounted in a multitude of ways, like on a user’s belt, trolley or golf bag.
It displays accurate distances to greens, hazards and doglegs, and also has a dedicated Green View, which shows the shape of the green and allows users to manually position the pin to get the most accurate distance information.
The Approach G30 is compatible with the Garmin TruSwing analyser, so when paired together, users will have access to data like swing speed and club path angles, which can be used to improve swing consistency.
Users can also get smart notifications for incoming calls, texts and more plus automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect Mobile app to save all of the users’ golf data like scorecards in one place.
The Approach G30 can keep track of scores for up to four players, and can track more in-depth stats like fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per round. Plus, with the Garmin Connect Mobile app, users can track their overall scores, and see how they play on each course and even each hole. Users can also go back and see their average and best score for every course played with the device.
With up to 15 hours of battery life between charges, the Approach G30 lasts multiple rounds from a full charge and has an element of showerproofing from the rain.
The Approach G30 is available now and with an RRP of £269.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.