Garmin Approach G30 GPS Revealed

It displays accurate distances to greens, hazards and doglegs, and also has a dedicated Green View, which shows the shape of the green and allows users to manually position the pin to get the most accurate distance information.

The Approach G30 is compatible with the Garmin TruSwing analyser, so when paired together, users will have access to data like swing speed and club path angles, which can be used to improve swing consistency.

Users can also get smart notifications for incoming calls, texts and more plus automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect Mobile app to save all of the users’ golf data like scorecards in one place.

The Approach G30 can keep track of scores for up to four players, and can track more in-depth stats like fairways hit, greens in regulation and putts per round. Plus, with the Garmin Connect Mobile app, users can track their overall scores, and see how they play on each course and even each hole. Users can also go back and see their average and best score for every course played with the device.

With up to 15 hours of battery life between charges, the Approach G30 lasts multiple rounds from a full charge and has an element of showerproofing from the rain.

The Approach G30 is available now and with an RRP of £269.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.