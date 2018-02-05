We take a look at the equipment used by the Waste Management Phoenix Open champion Gary Woodland
Gary Woodland What’s In The Bag?
Gary Woodland sealed his third PGA Tour title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, beating Chez Reavie in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale.
The American shot a closing seven-under-par 64 to get in at -18 and then defeated Reavie on the first extra hole with a par.
Woodland put the new TaylorMade M3 440 driver in play at last month’s Sony Open and averaged just over 318 yards off the tee in his victory in Phoenix.
He then carries a TaylorMade M2 Tour low-spinning 3 wood and a regular TaylorMade M2 5 wood, a club he can hit high and get landing soft into par-5 greens.
His irons are the stunning Titleist 716MBs which he has used to hit 74% of Greens in Reg this season, which ranks him 17th on the PGA Tour.
He carries three of the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in the Raw finish and a Callaway Mack Daddy PM grind lob wedge, which was designed by Roger Cleveland and Phil Mickelson – it features a 39% bigger face.
He putts with a Scotty Cameron Prototype blade and it has been working nicely this season. From 150 putts inside 3ft, he has holed all 150. This ranks him top of that stat on the PGA Tour.
Woodland plays the Bridgestone B X golf ball – the same model used by Tiger Woods.
Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 9°
3 wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 15°
5 wood: TaylorMade M2 18°
Irons (4-9): Titleist 716MB
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 Raw finish 48.10F, 52.08F, 56.10S and Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 60-10
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Shoes, glove and apparel: Under Armour
