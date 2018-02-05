We take a look at the equipment used by the Waste Management Phoenix Open champion Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland What’s In The Bag?

Gary Woodland sealed his third PGA Tour title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, beating Chez Reavie in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale.

The American shot a closing seven-under-par 64 to get in at -18 and then defeated Reavie on the first extra hole with a par.

Woodland put the new TaylorMade M3 440 driver in play at last month’s Sony Open and averaged just over 318 yards off the tee in his victory in Phoenix.

He then carries a TaylorMade M2 Tour low-spinning 3 wood and a regular TaylorMade M2 5 wood, a club he can hit high and get landing soft into par-5 greens.

His irons are the stunning Titleist 716MBs which he has used to hit 74% of Greens in Reg this season, which ranks him 17th on the PGA Tour.

He carries three of the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in the Raw finish and a Callaway Mack Daddy PM grind lob wedge, which was designed by Roger Cleveland and Phil Mickelson – it features a 39% bigger face.

