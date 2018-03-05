Here we take a look at the equipment used by George Coetzee used in his Tshwane Open victory

George Coetzee What’s In The Bag?

George Coetzee won the Tshwane Open at his home club Pretoria CC.

Coetzee shot a closing 67 to win by two strokes over England’s Sam Horsfield.

It was the South African’s second Tshwane Open title and fourth European Tour victory in total.

He moves up to 99th in the Official World Golf Ranking with victory.

Coetzee is a Titleist and FJ ambassador and carried 13 Titleist clubs in his win.

The 31-year-old uses Titleist’s 917 driver in the D3 model for lower spin. He averaged a huge 339.3 yards off the tee for the week, ranking 2nd in the field.

He had a driving accuracy of 62.5% which ranked 20th.

As well as his 917D3 driver, Coetzee also has a Titleist 917F2 in the bag with 16.5° of loft, between a 3 and 4 wood, and a Titleist 712U utility.

His irons are the new Titleist 718CBs from 4-PW. He hit 73.6% of Greens in Regulation during the tournament.

He carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges in 50°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putting was a key factor in his victory, making seven birdies in the final round including five on the back nine to seal the trophy.

He was 9th in Putts per Round and 3rd in Putts per GIR.

Coeztee plays the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

He wears FootJoy’s ContourFIT shoes.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 10.5°

Fairway: Titleist 917F2 16.5°

Utility: Titleist 712U

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 718CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50°, 56° and 60°

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy ContourFIT

