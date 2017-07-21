Get The Look: Golf Umbrellas At The Open 2017

The rain poured on Friday afternoon, and this meant all the players were under their golf umbrellas
The rain was horrendous at the Open 2017 on Friday afternoon.
It was a chance for the players and manufacturers to get their branded umbrellas out.
Check out the Callaway umbrella
Check out the Titleist umbrella
Check out the TaylorMade umbrella
If these brollies are good enough for the professionals then you know they will be good enough for you when you need them on a Saturday.
Will the rain come again this Open Championship? We think so