Golf Pride Align Grips Unveiled

Golf Pride is introducing a groundbreaking new grip technology in the form of the new Align grips.

The new grip design features a dedicated raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement, allowing the golfer to feel alignment of the clubface for the first time.

The patented Align Technology is featured in the MCC family in both the traditional MCC taper profile and MCC Plus4’s larger lower hand profile.

Align Technology also features a unique micro-diamond texture and 50 per cent firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to amplify its pronounced feel.

The flex channel separates the ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into fingers, while conforming to the rules of golf.

“80% of Tour players trust their games to Golf Pride, which allows us to conduct extensive Professional and consumer testing to create an innovation that delivers consistent results,” Jonathan Neal, Global Marketing Manager for Golf Pride Grips, told GM.

“A repeatable grip is critical for a lot of the best players in the world, with 1 in every 3 PGA tour players currently using a grip with a reminder rib. However, they uniformly provided us feedback that they want it to be more pronounced. That insight led us to develop Align Technology to assist the best players in the world and amateurs alike.”

For more information on the Align Technology and the entire 2017 Golf Pride product offering, visit http://www.golfpride.com.