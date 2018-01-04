It's been a busy start to the year with a number of golfers changing equipment manufacturers and apparel companies

Golf Transfer Market Round Up: All The Latest Gear Stories 2018

2018 got off to a flyer in the golf gear sector with TaylorMade’s new M3 and M4 drivers and irons launched on the 2nd Jan.

Later that day there was an announcement from Callaway that they had signed Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

But that’s not all that’s happened so far this year.

2017 Tour Championship winner Xander Schauffele has become the first PGA Tour Rookie of the Year to switch equipment manufacturers since 2012 after leaving TaylorMade to join Garcia at Callaway.

Schauffele is still an Adidas ambassador so will be looking very similar to Sergio on the course.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Callaway team,” Schauffele said.

“I’ve been so impressed with how Callaway clubs have performed for me, from the first time I started testing them during the offseason, and I’ve been using an Odyssey putter for years. So this really was a natural transition, and I’m really confident in how their equipment will help improve every part of my game.”

The world number 25 has also extended his contract with Adidas.

Sticking with Adidas, World number 16 Tyrrell Hatton has left J Lindeberg and joined Adidas on a multi-year shoe and apparel deal.

And back to Callaway, 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim also looks to have left TaylorMade to join the company.

He was seen in practice for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions with a Callaway logo on his hat, a Callaway glove, Callaway wedge, a Toulon putter and an Odyssey logo on his shirt.

He previously wore Travis Matthew apparel but that looks to have changed, and he’s also wearing Nike shoes as opposed to the Adidas footwear he wore last year.

Another gear story from the Tournament of Champions revolves around Jason Dufner.

The 2013 PGA Champion is no longer sporting the Titleist/FJ hat, although he was still wearing a Titleist glove and FJ shoes, and is now using the new TaylorMade M4 driver.

TaylorMade staffers Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are also using the new M4 driver.

However, Tiger Woods looks to have opted for the M3 after being spotted with it in a video shoot for Golf Digest magazine.

US Open runner-up Brian Harman has left Adidas, and possibly TaylorMade, and joined FootJoy.

He is wearing a FJ logo on his cap, FJ shoes and a Titleist glove. We’re not sure yet if he is still using TaylorMade clubs.

In other news, Cleveland/Srixon have signed two-time World Long Drive champion Jamie Sadlowski and Grayson Murray.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on all the deals and gear switches so be sure to follow our social media channels.