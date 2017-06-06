GolfBuddy LR7 Laser Launched - New laser rangefinder now has four modes including the new Pin Finder mode with added vibration for instant feedback on flag location

GolfBuddy LR7 Laser Launched

GolfBuddy, one of the most popular distance measuring device brands worldwide, is introducing its latest laser rangefinder for 2017 – the LR7 model.

The LR7 builds on the impressive performance and design of the GolfBuddy LR5. Housed in a compact, ergonomic body and weighing just 218g, the lightweight LR7 fits snugly in the hand and provides accurate distances to +/- 1 yard with the touch of a button.

With 6x magnification for ease of target location and four scan modes, the LR7 is simple to use and has a mode function for every preference. Standard mode provides a quick distance to any selected target. With one click, Scan mode continuously scans for 10 seconds showing distances to varying targets. This proves particularly useful for assessing various hazards from the tee.

Pin mode, again with just one click, scans for 10 seconds before displaying the distance to the closest target, making it most useful for approach shots. Pin finder mode repeats the function of pin mode but adds in a vibration function for confirmation of an acquired target.

Related: The best laser rangefinders of 2016

Practical features such as automatic shut off after 10 seconds, water resistance, default to last used settings and eyepiece adjustment for varying visual requirements finish off the package and with a battery indicator keeping track of 3000 to 5000 estimated uses so you’ll never be caught short for a distance.

The clean, white/silver/black design of the GolfBuddy LR7 adds to the appeal, as does the stylish travel case and lanyard that comes as standard, so the LR7 can be securely attached to a golf bag.

The LR7 is available now with an RRP of £249.99.