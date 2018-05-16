GolfBuddy VTX GPS Launched - The new GolfBuddy VTX is packed full of features but is pocket sized for added convenience on the course

GolfBuddy has introduced the new VTX model, its most advanced ever Handheld GPS device.

GolfBuddy say the VTX will provide the most accurate, advanced and convenient handheld distances for UK golfers this season thanks to its compact, feature-packed new unit.

The VTX incorporates a full colour touch screen and ultra slim, lightweight design, making it simple to use. It’s compact size of just 9.5cm x 5.6 cm and less than 1.5 cm deep means it slips easily into a pocket while being large enough to convey all the necessary information for the hole you’re on.

With access to GolfBuddy’s database of over 38,000 pre-loaded courses, the VTX will even auto update courses via Bluetooth to your phone if the venue isn’t instantly available.

Distance to front, centre and back of green, all hazards and full hole view including golfer’s position are clearly displayed to give all the information a golfer can need on the hole ahead.

If you stray off course, GolfBuddy dynamic green view will give accurate distances from your angle of attack, even if it’s from a fairway across. The VTX also boasts a digital scorecard, water resistance, 15hr battery life and you can even switch the unit to male or female voice mode.

The GolfBuddy VTX has an RRP of £249.99 and owners will have access to a UK based customer support team if required. It also comes with a plastic holster so you can connect it to your golf bag easily should you wish.