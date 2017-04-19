GolfBuddy WTX and WT6 GPS Watches Revealed - GolfBuddy's feature-packed WTX will please gadget lovers while the WT6 provides golfers with simplicity

GolfBuddy WTX and WT6 GPS Watches Revealed

Golf distance measuring device brand GolfBuddy is introducing two new models of GPS watch for 2017, including its most advanced ever model in the form of the WTX.

The WTX (RRP £199.99) delivers all the functionality usually associated with a handheld GPS unit like the GolfBuddy PT4 in a stylish, compact watch that can be worn on or off the golf course. It boasts a full colour screen and touchscreen functionality to make navigation of the plentiful functions a more user-friendly experience.

Related: The best GPS devices of 2016

It comes with all the expected features, such as distances to front, centre, back as well as hazard information, but also provides a complete hole layout with the golfer’s position as well as dynamic green view, which provides accurate distances from the specific angle of approach.

There’s also a host of other useful features, including shot distance measurement and pin position selection for the most accurate distances possible. It also features extra ‘skins’ giving stylish watch options when not in GPS mode.

Related: GolfBuddy WT5 GPS Watch review

Smart phone compatibility brings extra levels of function, with on course updates available to download automatically via Bluetooth and fitness watch features such as an odometer and GPS tracking.

For a more simple GPS Watch offering, golfers may prefer to opt for the new WT6 model.

It replaces the WT5 model and delivers simple, accurate GPS numbers for the golfer that just wants yardage at a glance.

It can provide nine hours of battery life in golf mode and up to two months in watch mode as well as the usual front, middle and back distances as well as hazard information. The WT6 also boasts Dynamic Green View for improved accuracy after an errant drive. It has an RRP of £139.99.