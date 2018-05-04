Golfstream Vision Electric Trolley Revealed - As well as a screen readable in all light conditions, the new Vision trolley folds down compactly in one simple movement

Golfstream Vision Electric Trolley Revealed

Golfstream, the Kent based trolley manufacturer and sole distributor of CaddyCell lithium batteries, has launched its most feature-packed electric golf trolley to date.

Addressing the problem of reading the screen on electric trolleys, the aptly named Vision golf trolley comes with a new Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight, much like an e-Reader.

Another new feature is the patented one-touch, easy-fold mechanism that allows the Vision to fold down quickly, easily and compactly. There’s also a magnetic latch that holds the trolley together in the folded position to make it easier to transport it.

Other features include high-grip slick PU tyres that are five times more durable than normal tyres for a smooth, cushioned ride, a 200v whisper-quiet motor and a battery Charge Indicator

An 18-hole lithium CaddyCell LifePO4 battery, which is supplied as standard, sits in a conveniently designed place to take all other popular brands of batteries.

As with all Golfstream trolleys, the Vision holds your golf bag firmly in place by using the side arms, rather than balancing it on the central spine, avoiding unnecessary ‘bag wobble’ over bumpy ground.

A non-clogging front wheel housing, combined with easily detachable main wheels, ensures that cleaning and servicing is also a simple task.

The button on the handle enables the Vision to be programmed for left and right-handed use and provides access to a distance control function, with speed increments of 0.5, enabling the speed to be perfectly matched to a golfer’s walking pace.

The main Caddy White screen can be personalised with a golfer’s details, whilst there is a ‘simplicity’ mode, also accessed through the button on the handle, for golfer’s who just want to get on with their game with the minimum of features.

For complete customisation, the whole colour scheme can be quickly swapped to any one of five colours from Golfstream’s new accessory range – available soon after Vision is launched.

The new Golfstream Vision electric trolley has an RRP of £449 for the 18-hole lithium battery version with a two-year parts and labour guarantee.