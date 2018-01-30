Li won his second European Tour title at the Dubai Desert Classic, take a look at the clubs he used...

Haotong Li What’s In The Bag?

Haotong Li held off Rory McIlroy to win the Dubai Desert Classic for his second European Tour title.

Li birdied 13, 15, 17 and 18 to pip the four-time major winner by a stroke at the Emirates Golf Club.

The 22-year-old scored a tournament-record of 23-under-par and has become the first ever Chinese golfer to break into the world’s top 50.

“The last four holes was some of the best shots in my life so far. Happy to see I can hold a trophy here,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to my first Masters.”

Let’s take a look at the equipment he used…

After using the new TaylorMade M3 driver the previous week in Abu Dhabi, Li had last year’s M2 driver in the bag.

Li averaged 304 yards off the tee.

He also has Callaway’s brand new Rogue fairway wood along with a Callaway Epic hybrid.

His irons are the TaylorMade P750s and his wedges are the TaylorMade Milled Grinds in 48°, 54° and 58°.

He putts with a Bettinardi Custom Studio Stock Tour #3 and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

