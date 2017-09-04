We take a look at the gear used by the European Tour's latest winner Haydn Porteous

Haydn Porteous What’s In The Bag?

Haydn Porteous won his second European Tour title at the Czech Masters, beating Lee Slattery to the title.

The South African shot a three under par final round of 69 to finish at -13, two ahead of Englishman Slattery.

Porteous picked up €166,660 with his win.

He won the European and Sunshine Tour’s co-sanctioned Joburg Open in early 2016 for his first European Tour title.

Porteous plays a full bag of Callaway products, including the new GBB Epic driver which he averaged 304 yards with whilst finding 66% of fairways.

He hit 82% of Greens In Regulation using the Callaway Apex MB irons and Callaway MD3 Milled wedges.

His putter is the Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic 8.5°

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 18˚

3 iron: Callaway Epic Pro (3)

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex MB (4-9)

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide

Haydn Porteous What’s In The Bag? – Apparel and shoes

The South African is an Under Armour ambassador and also wears FootJoy DryJoys Tour shoes.

