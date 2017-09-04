Haydn Porteous What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the gear used by the European Tour's latest winner Haydn Porteous

Haydn Porteous won his second European Tour title at the Czech Masters, beating Lee Slattery to the title.

The South African shot a three under par final round of 69 to finish at -13, two ahead of Englishman Slattery.

Porteous picked up €166,660 with his win.

Porteous hitting the Callaway GBB Epic driver. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

He won the European and Sunshine Tour’s co-sanctioned Joburg Open in early 2016 for his first European Tour title.

Porteous plays a full bag of Callaway products, including the new GBB Epic driver which he averaged 304 yards with whilst finding 66% of fairways.

He hit 82% of Greens In Regulation using the Callaway Apex MB irons and Callaway MD3 Milled wedges.

His putter is the Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic 8.5°

Hybrid: Callaway Apex 18˚

Hitting the Callaway Apex hybrid

3 iron: Callaway Epic Pro (3)

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex MB (4-9)

Porteous plays a bunker shot using an MD3 wedge. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Porteous’ O-Works #1 Wide putter. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide

Haydn Porteous What’s In The Bag? – Apparel and shoes

The South African is an Under Armour ambassador and also wears FootJoy DryJoys Tour shoes.

Haydn Porteous of South Africa lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round on day four of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort on September 3, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

