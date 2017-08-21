Take a look at the gear Henrik Stenson used in his Wyndham Championship victory

Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag?

Henrik Stenson won his sixth PGA Tour title with a wire-to-wire victory at the Wyndham Championship.

The Swede fired rounds of 62, 66, 66, 64 to win by one from Ollie Schniederjans.

Stenson was under pressure all day on Sunday, but birdied 15, 16 and 17 to take a one stroke lead into the 72nd hole which he parred for victory.

Interestingly, he didn’t even have his driver in the bag this week at the 7,300 yard Sedgefield Country Club.

Stenson took out his Epic Sub Zero driver and therefore his famous 13° 2010 Callaway Diablo Octane Tour fairway wood was his longest club.

That didn’t affect him though, as he averaged 295 yards off the tee for the week, hitting 75% of fairways to rank 8th in driving accuracy.

As he revealed to Golf Monthly during last year’s Scottish Open Pro-Am, Stenson has lots of spare Grafalloy Blue X shafts in his loft for his low lofted 3-wood, as they’ve stopped making the exact specification he uses.

The 2016 Champion Golfer of the Year ranked third in GIR for the week with his Callaway Legacy Black irons, an Asia-only model that he has had in the bag since the 2013 FedEx Cup.

His five wood is the Callaway XR 16 18° 4-wood which has an Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited X shaft.

And his wedges are the new Mack Daddy Forged and a Mack Daddy PM Grind lob wedge.

The Iceman was was rolling in the putts with the Odyssey White Hot XG #7H putter and the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

3 wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 13°, Grafalloy Blue X shaft

5 wood: Callaway XR16, Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited X shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black 3-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52°-10, 58°-08), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts and Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 60° with Nippon Pro Modus3 120X shaft

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H

Ball: Titleist Pro V1