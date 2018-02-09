In this video, 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson talks us through the clubs in his bag

2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson talks us through his 2018 setup, including the new Callaway Rogue driver, his trusty Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood, rare Legacy Black irons and the new Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

“I have my old trusty 3 wood, the Diablo Octane.

“This is the 2009 model that’s been with me for a long time obviously. It’s served me well over the years and its my go-to club to hit fairways and since it’s a strong club as well I can reach some par-5s sometimes when other players might not be able to do it.

“I’ve got the 4 wood, also in the Rogue, to work my way down there and get the right yardages.

“I’ve had 4 wood because my 3 wood is a strong 3 wood it’s 13 degrees. I just went for a 4 wood to have a good gap all the way down.

“With the 4 wedges, my then weak 3 iron/strong 4 iron to the 4 wood is kind of where I’m lacking a little bit, but if you want to gain in one end you’ve got to give up something on the other.

“It’s a good set up that I’m happy with.

“I’ve got the old Grafalloy Blue that’s not really existing anymore. We have a few laying around, it’s a fair chance that I’ll retire before we run out of shafts.

“I had a change in my setup in August last year so now I’m using 4 wedges. I re-lofted my set.

“The biggest changes were the pitching wedge and 4/5 iron. So my 4 iron is really kind of in-between 3 and 4, so it’s a weak 3 or strong 4.

