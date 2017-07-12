Take a look at the clubs the defending champion is using at Royal Birkdale including his famous 13° Callaway Diablo Octane Tour fairway wood

Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag?

Henrik Stenson defends the Claret Jug at the 146th Open Championship, take a look at what he’s using this year and how it compares to 2016.

Unsurprisingly, his famous 13° Callaway Diablo Octane Tour fairway wood is still in.

At the top end of his bag the 2016 Open champion was using a Callaway XR 16 driver last year.

That has been replaced by the Epic Sub Zero, which he has stuck some lead tape in the heel area to promote a draw.

His 3 wood is the slightly older, but much trusted, 13° Callaway Diablo Octane Tour. He’s hit 76% of fairways on the PGA Tour so far this season, and that is largely down to his go-to club.

As he revealed to Golf Monthly during last year’s Scottish Open Pro-Am, Stenson has lots of spare Grafalloy Blue X shafts in his loft for his low lofted 3-wood, as they’ve stopped making the exact specification he uses.

At the Open last year, the Swede used a 2-iron instead of his usual Callaway XR 16 18° 4-wood which has an Oban Kiyoshi X shaft.

He has has continued to use the XR16 in 2017 but will most-likely opt for a 2 iron at Birkdale to keep the ball under the wind.

He was using Callaway’s Mack Daddy 3 Milled wedges last year, which he has replaced with the new Mack Daddy Forged wedges.

Last year the Iceman was using the Odyssey White Hot XG #7H putter and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. He’s still got the fang putter in the bag but has switched to the 2017 Titleist Pro V1.

Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag? – 2017 Open Championship

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero, Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited 60x shaft

3 wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 13°, Grafalloy Blue X shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black 2-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52-10, 58-08), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Henrik Stenson What’s In The Bag? – 2016 Open Championship

Driver: Callaway XR 16 9° with Oban Kiyoshi Tour Limited 60x shaft

Fairway wood: Callaway Diablo Octane Tour 13° with Grafalloy Blue X shaft

Irons: Callaway Legacy Black 2-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 Milled 52° and 58° with Nippon Modus 120X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG #7H

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch

Shoe: FootJoy Icon