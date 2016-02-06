Take a look at the equipment used by Waste Management Phoenix Open champion Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama What’s In The Bag?

Hideki Matsuyama won his fourth PGA Tour title as he retained the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

He beat Webb Simpson on the fourth extra playoff hole with a birdie to seal victory.

Matsuyama now has five victories and two runner-up finishes in his last nine starts and has moved up to world number five.

He also becomes the PGA Tour’s most successful Japanese player with four victories.

The 24-year-old has already surpassed his 2016 PGA Tour earnings this season.

In 2016 he earned $4,193,954 from 23 events and in 2017 from just six starts he has won $4,368,498 – taking his career PGA Tour money total to $15,849,022.

The Srixon/Cleveland ambassador plays Srixon blades, a Srixon Z star XV and uses Cleveland’s RTX 2.0 wedges.

He uses a 9° Callaway Great Big Bertha driver which has been blacked out on the sole with a Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft.

He uses the new 2017 TaylorMade M2 3-wood with the same orange Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft as his driver.

An interesting aspect of Matsuyama’s golf bag are his irons. He used the Srixon Z945 blades with lead tape weighting, seen in the picture below.

The world number five also uses a Scotty Cameron putter.

Hideki Matsuyama WITB – Hero World Challenge Clubs

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha 9°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8TX

3 Wood: TaylorMade 2017 M2 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9TX

3 Iron: TaylorMade M2 Tour, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 AMT

Irons: Srixon Z945 (4-PW), Tour Issue True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 52°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Timeless

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV