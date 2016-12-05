Take a look inside the bag of the Hero World Challenge winner with this Hideki Matsuyama WITB

Hideki Matsuyama WITB – Hero World Challenge Clubs

In the week that Tiger Woods returned, Hideki Matsuyama continued his dominance to win the Hero World Challenge by two strokes from Henrik Stenson at Albany Resort in The Bahamas.

It was his third tournament victory in a row, after winning the HSBC-WGC Champions and Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters on the Japan Golf Tour in his last two starts.

He said “I can’t say that I played well today, but I did win Tiger’s tournament. And what a great honour that is.”

In his last six tournaments, the 24-year-old has had four wins, a second-place and a fifth-place to move up to sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings – he truly is in the form of his life.

Matsuyama, who’s 1st in the FedEx Cup points list, has won almost $2.5m on the PGA Tour since the season began in the second week of October.

He ranks 1st in birdie average, 1st in scoring average, 1st in putting average and that’s just naming a few.

Lets take a look inside his golf bag.

He uses a 9° Callaway Great Big Bertha driver which has been blacked out.

Continuing with Callaway, he uses a Big Bertha Fusion 3-wood with the same orange Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft.

Another interesting aspect of Matsuyama’s golf bag are his irons. He used the Srixon Z945 blades with lead tape weighting, seen in the picture below.

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha 9°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8TX

3 Wood: Callaway Big Bertha Fusion 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 9TX

3 Iron: TaylorMade M2 Tour, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 AMT

Irons: Srixon Z945 (4-PW), Tour Issue True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 52°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Timeless

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV