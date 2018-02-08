The Japenese player was pictured with a 10 iron in the bag at the World Super 6 Perth

Hideto Tanihara Carrying A 10 Iron

Japanese golfer Hideto Tanihara was pictured with a 10 iron in the bag by the European Tour at this week’s World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup CC.

Is it just a pitching wedge with the number 10 stuck on or could it be a higher lofted gap wedge?

Well, Tanihara uses irons from Japanese brand Honma who make 10 irons as a standard.

Tanihara was using Honma’s Tour World 737Vs irons last year which are stronger than most.

The 10 iron in the standard set is 43°, stronger than a standard pitching wedge of around 46-48°, although his 10 iron may be more towards standard.

Hideto Tanihara may have got the idea from Spinal Tap, although if Spinal Tap were golfers would they go one better and put an 11-iron into play?

Hideto Tanihara currently ranks 71st in the world and has won 14 times on the Japan Golf Tour, enough to place him T16th in the all-time list.

He was T5th in the 2006 Open Championship and had some great results on the European Tour last year, finishing 4th in the WGC-Match Play and T3rd at the BMW PGA Championship.

