Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?

Ian Poulter sealed a clutch victory at the Houston Open to win his first ever strokeplay event in the USA and qualify for The Masters.

The Englishman trailed American Beau Hossler with a hole to go and birdied the 18th to force a playoff – he then won on the first extra hole.

After the first day the 12-time European Tour winner was 123rd – nobody has come from that far back to win on the PGA Tour in 35 years.

“Last week was painful,” he said. “To come here this week, I was tired. I was frustrated on Thursday. … I was patient. I waited my time. And this is amazing.”

The win means Poulter qualifies for Augusta and will play in his 11th straight Masters.

The 42-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and used a full set of Titleists in his victory, barring the famous Odyssey #7 putter he used to great effect at the Medinah Ryder Cup in 2012.

He currently uses the Titleist 917D2 driver as well as a 917F2 3 wood.

He also carries a Titleist 818H2 and a Titleist 716 T-MB 4 iron.

His irons are the new Titleist 718 AP2s from 5-PW.

He has three of Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.

His putter is the Odyssey #7 fang model.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

Driver: Titleist 917D2 9.5° with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 60TX shaft

3 wood: Titleist 917F2 16.5°with Matrix Ozik 7X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2 21° with Aldila Tour Green TX shaft

4 iron: Titleist 716 T-MB with Project X LZ 7.0 shaft

Irons (5-PW): Titleist 718 AP2 with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 52°, 56° and 60° with Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

