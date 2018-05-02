Woods has a new set of prototype irons in the bag this week

More Images Of Tiger Woods’ New Irons

Tiger Woods makes his first start since The Masters this week at Quail Hollow and has a set of TaylorMade irons in the bag for the first time since signing with the company in early 2017.

The 14-time major winner has been using ‘TGR’ branded blades – the logo of his Tiger Woods Ventures company – since Nike left the equipment market in August 2016. Incidentally, they were rumoured to be Nikes.

However, Woods has a new set of TW-Phase1 blades in the bag this week for the Wells Fargo Championship and, as ever with Tiger, they look to be a beautifully classic-looking blade with no offset.

On his new clubs, Woods said “I’ve spent time with the TaylorMade R&D and Tour teams on the creation and testing of several new sets of irons for me.

“I am excited to put my first set of TaylorMade proto irons in play this week.

“Every set I have ever put into play is slightly different than the previous. It’s a meticulous process and this is the first phase of that process with TaylorMade. Getting the shape just right, the sole, the topline, grooves, grinds…everything.

“So far so good, and I am looking forward to continuing that process with the team.”

As well as the new proto irons, Woods also has the TaylorMade M3 driver, M3 3 wood and RSi TP UDi 2 iron. He also carries Nike wedges and his trusty Scotty Cameron putter.

Full Tiger Woods Whats’s in the bag?

The 14-time major winner tees it up at Quail Hollow this week for the first time since 2012. He won the tournament in 2007.