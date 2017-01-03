World No. 1 Jason Day has signed a multi-year deal to wear Nike shoes, clothing, headwear and gloves starting this week at the Tournament of Champions



Despite recently announcing it was to stop production of golf clubs and bags, Nike Golf is still one of the big names when it comes to golf shoes and apparel. Testament to this is the high-profile signing of World No.1 Jason Day.

In the multi-year agreement announced on January 1st 2017, the Australian will wear Nike footwear, apparel, headwear and gloves beginning this week at the Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii, where Jordan Spieth is the defending champion.

“Joining Nike is a dream come true,” Day said. “The brand is synonymous with the world’s best athletes. I’m honored and can’t wait to be part of the team and working closely with Nike to take my game, and the sport of golf, to even higher levels.”

The partnership comes on the heels of back to back stellar years for Day. The 28-year-old Australian closed 2015 with four wins in his final seven starts, including his first major title with a record-breaking 20-under-par performance at the PGA Championship. That momentum carried over into 2016, with Day notching three wins — including coveted titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Match Play and The Players Championship.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason to the Nike Golf team and our family of athletes,” Daric Ashford, President of Nike Golf said. “He’s an incredible player who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and amazing resilience over the course of his career. We’re excited to help him chase more championships in the coming years.”

Since turning pro in 2006, Day has secured ten PGA Tour titles and 57 top-ten finishes.

According to ESPN, Day will apparently earn in excess of $10m a year to wear the shoes and apparel, an area where Nike have become one of the market leaders.

The Aussie signed with Taylormade-Adidas in July 2006, after playing Nike clubs and wearing their apparel as an elite amateur. Since then he’s gone on to win 10 times on the PGA Tour including at the 2015 USPGA at Whistling Straits.

Day’s contract with Taylormade-Adidas was up at the end of the year, and with Adidas selling their golf businesses, including Adams and Ashworth, the two brands are no longer intertwined as they once were.

The world number one has resigned with Taylormade and will continue to use their clubs.

Day uses a Taylormade M1 Driver, an M2 3 wood, RSi irons, Tour Preferred wedges, a Spider putter and a Taylormade Tour Preferred golf ball.

This latest deal begs the question, who will Nike sign next? Will fellow Taylormade-Adidas player Dustin Johnson go down the same route as Day?

The company will now have Rory McIlroy and Jason Day as their two main cash-cows on tour, with world number 16 Paul Casey and number 22 Brooks Koepka their next highest-ranked ambassadors. They’ve still got Tiger Woods of course, who returns to action very soon.

The company haven’t won a major since Rory McIlroy’s 2014 USPGA Championship triumph, their longest majorless streak since 2003-04.