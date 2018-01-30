Take a look at the clubs Jason Day used to win his 11th PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Jason Day re-entered the winner’s circle on Monday, coming through a six-hole playoff to beat Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His birdie at the sixth extra hole sealed his first victory since the Players Championship back in May 2016 – take a look at the gear Day was using in that victory here.

The Aussie reached the world number one spot in 2016 but had fallen to as low as number 14. He’s now back inside the top-10.

Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and his latest victory came with the new M3 driver in the bag.

The 30-year-old is the PGA Tour’s 4th longest hitter this season, averaging just shy of 320 yards off the tee.

Day plays the M1 3 wood in 15° of loft and interestingly wasn’t carrying a five wood or 2 iron.

Instead, his setup goes straight to his TaylorMade P750 irons from 3-PW.

He carries four wedges – TaylorMade Milled Grinds – in lofts of 48°, 52° and 60°.

It looks like his irons may perhaps have stronger lofts than most, due to the fact that he carries a PW and a 48° wedge.

His PW may have a slightly stronger loft of around 45°. This would also close the gap between the 3 iron and 3 wood.

The Aussie still putts with the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter.

He uses it without a sight line.

The ball he plays is the TaylorMade TP5x.

Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M3 10.5°

3 wood: TaylorMade M1 15°

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 48°, 52° and 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram