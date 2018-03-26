Take a look at the clubs Jason Day is using ahead of the 2018 Masters.



Jason Day What’s In The Bag?

Jason Day re-entered the winner’s circle in January, coming through a six-hole playoff to beat Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His birdie at the sixth extra hole sealed his first victory since the Players Championship back in May 2016 – take a look at the gear Day was using in that victory here.

The Aussie reached the world number one spot in 2016 but had fallen to as low as number 14. That win moved him back inside the top 10 although he’s fallen to 12th since.

Day has played TaylorMade clubs since mid-2006 and is currently using the new M3 driver in the bag.

Other pros using the M3 include Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Rose.

The 30-year-old is the PGA Tour’s 10th longest hitter this season, averaging 312 yards off the tee.

During his Farmers victory we saw Day play the M1 3 wood in 15° of loft but since then he has been seen using a newer M4 fairway wood.

His is setup goes straight to his TaylorMade P750 irons from 3-PW.

He carries four wedges – TaylorMade Milled Grinds – in lofts of 48°, 52° and 60°.

It looks like his irons may perhaps have stronger lofts than most, due to the fact that he carries a PW and a 48° wedge.

His PW may have a slightly stronger loft of around 45°. This would also help close the gap between the 3 iron and 3 wood.

The Aussie still putts with the TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter, he ranks 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour this season.

The ball he plays is the TaylorMade TP5x.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 10.5°

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M4

Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 48°, 52° and 60°

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes, apparel and glove: Nike

