The South Korean won the Qatar Masters for his third European Tour title, take a look at the equipment he used

Jeunghun Wang What’s In The Bag?

Jeunghun Wang won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters to become the third-youngest player to win three European Tour events, behind only Seve Ballesteros and Matteo Manassero.

The 21-year-old birded the first extra hole to win a playoff against South Africa’s Jaco Van Zyl and Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren.

The South Korean won twice on Tour in 2016, in successive weeks, at the Trophee Hassan II and Mauritius Open and is now up to a career-high 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 2016 European Tour Rookie of the Year is now exempt on the European Tour until the end of 2019 and has qualified for The Masters in April.

Let’s take a look inside the Callaway ambassador’s golf bag.

He used the new Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero driver, with the Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution III X flex shaft.

Wang’s three wood is the Great Big Bertha Epic with the same Fujikura Speeder shaft as his driver.

His irons are Callaway X Forged from 2013 with True Temper Project X shafts, he his 77.8% of greens in regulation during the week.

He uses Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges and an Odyssey Works #1 putter.

Jeunghun Wang What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution III X

3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution III X

2 iron: Callaway Apex Utility

Irons: Callaway X Forged (3-9),

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6

Putter: Odyssey Works #1

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x