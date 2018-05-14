Joakim Lagergren What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Here we take a look at the clubs used by Sicilian Open winner Joakim Lagergren

Joakim Lagergren won his maiden European Tour title at the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, beating Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera in a playoff at Verdura Resort.

The Swede’s victory comes in his 131st start on the European Tour.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole career,” he said.

“I’m so relieved and I’m so happy at the moment, I can’t describe it in words. I’ve just been fighting so hard to get to here, it’s just awesome.

Lagergren seen hitting the TaylorMade M3 440 driver. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Lagergren is a Wilson ambassador and uses the beautiful-looking Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 irons that were released in 2014.

He used them to great effect in Sicily, hitting 79.2% of Greens in Regulation at Verdura to rank 6th in that statistic.

A close-up of Lagergren’s golf bag

The 26-year-old has TaylorMade woods and wedges. He currently has the new M3 440 driver in the bag, an Aeroburner 3 wood and an M2 Tour 5 wood.

He averaged just over 313 yards off the tee for the week and hit 52% of fairways.

His carries four TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in 48°, 52°, 56° and 60° of loft.

He putts with an Odyssey O-Works #7 fang and uses the Titleist Pro V1x ball.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440

3 wood: TaylorMade Aeroburner TP

5 wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour

Irons (4-9): Wilson Staff FG Tour 100

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 48, 52, 56, 60

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Glove and shoes: FootJoy